OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Sarah Safranek was found fit to stand trial for the death of her 7-year-old son, Nathaniel Burton, according to family members.

According to charging documents, Safranek suffocated Nathaniel in February 2021.

Photo: GoFundMe

Oregon Police say officers responded to a 911 call, for a child who was not breathing, around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 at a residence in the 400 block of South 10th Street.

Police say Nathaniel was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he was pronounced dead.

Her husband had filed an order of protection against Safranek a few weeks after the death of their son.

The Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) had been called to investigate claims of abuse, beginning in September of 2018 when Nathaniel was only four years old.

Investigators at the time found no visible signs of abuse or neglect against him or his two sisters.

DCFS was called again five months later, in February of 2019. Nathaniel’s siblings were listed as the victims. The report states that both had scratches and minor injuries, but told investigators the injuries were made by a cat, not their parents. The investigation was closed.

In April of 2019, another report was made against Safranek, but again, DCFS investigators found no signs of abuse or neglect, and closed the case.

In August of 2020, Safranek was once again investigated after a report was filed, but that investigation also yielded no visible signs of abuse or neglect on any of the children in the home.

Safranek’s trial had been delayed due to concerns over her health, including her vision, but a judge ruled Thursday that she was fit to stand trial.

A trial date has not been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.