Oregon’s Autumn on Parade festival is canceled

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The annual Autumn on Parade festival in Oregon has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

“While we are disappointed to share this news, protecting our small community and many faithful visitors and participants is of extreme importance to us. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably, we feel strongly that the most cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize. We thank everyone for their patience as we have considered all the matters necessary to making this difficult decision,” organizers said.

Autumn on Parade, which features vendors, music and food, has been a yearly staple in Oregon since 1970.

Organizers say the festival will return October 2-3, 2021.

