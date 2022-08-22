POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A sinkhole formed about a year ago at Kelli Cipolla’s home on North State Street, and nearly took the life of her dog.

Poplar Grove village leaders said they couldn’t use tax dollars to fill it in, since it’s on private property.

Now, the Lion’s Club has stepped in to raise money to fix it.

Cipolla said she had no idea how the hole happened.

The U.S. Geographical Survey says sinkholes form when rainwater collects into a depression in the ground when there is no natural surface drainage, and the water drains into the subsurface.

Cipolla, who lost a leg in a motorcycle accident, said her dog fell into the sinkhole and had to be rescued by firefighters.

An ice cream social and fundraiser was held at Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant, on Main Street, over the weekend.