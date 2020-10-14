Organizers announce details of 2020 Rockford Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s annual Christmastime celebration, Stroll on State, has been reimagined in the age of COVID-19, with events beginning Saturday, November 28th in downtown Rockford before expanding region-wide with at-your-leisure in-person and virtual programs.

“Stroll is one of our community’s most beloved traditions,” said Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau president and CEO John Groh. “”While we are not able to gather all together at the same time, we can still come together as a community to celebrate the holidays [and] support local businesses.”

This year, Stroll on State will celebrate its annual Christmas tree lighting event online (this year at a new location at Davis Park), heralded by the release of fireworks at multiple locations citywide.

Organizers also plan for:

expanded decorations in downtown Rockford;

a virtual version of the Fleet Feet Dasher Dash 5K, which allows participants to complete the race on their own time between November 28-December 24;

an extended SantaLand at Rockford City Hall, featuring socially-distanced photos with Santa Claus from 12-4 p.m. each Saturday: November 28th, December 5th, 12th and 19th;

six locations to drop off letters to Santa, including Furst Staffing (2580 Charles Street), Rockford City Hall, (425 E. State Street), Davis Park (Chestnut & Wyman), Janenes Event Design Studio Social Cafe (607 West State Street, Studio B), and Illinois Bank and Trust (4571 Guilford Road or 308 West State Street);

a Merriest and Brightest Lights photo contest and the 2 x 2 Shopping Challenge.

