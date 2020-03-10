Organizers gear up for Paddyfest, asking for help

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents are being asked to help out a Rockford St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, but before it starts there’s plenty of work to be done.

Organizers for Paddyfest say they need nearly 40 volunteers. The volunteers would be asked to work a 90 minute shift. The President of the Irish Marching Society, Danny McDade, gave a little more detail of what they’re looking for.

“Walk before the parade starts, and pull barriers into place. And then the trailing, they have to wait until the end of the parade and then the trailing guys open the barriers back up,” McDade said.

However, volunteers shouldn’t expect it to be all work and no play. McDade said there will be plenty of fun to be had, even while working.

“There’s so many people coming through, you get to talk to all of your friends, you get to see people. You get to have a good time when you’re manning your shift. It’s not the whole time- it’s an hour and a half, and then you’ve still got the whole rest of the time to celebrate,” he explained.

McDadeadded that of course, you don’t have to be Irish to help celebrate!

If you are interested in helping out, the Irish Marching Society is holding a volunteer meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. For more details, visit the soctiety’s website here.

