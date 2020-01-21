Oscar Meyer in Rockford looking for ‘Hotdoggers’ to pilot the Wienermobile

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Oscar Meyer is hoping qualified candidates will sign up to drive the iconic Wienermobile on a cross-country adventure.

The drivers of the vehicle, which has been around since 1936, are called “Hotdoggers”, and to become qualified, applicants must go to a special school called “Hot Dog High.”

There, they learn about the Oscar Meyer brand and how to drive the Wienermobile.

Currently, the team is trying to recruit a new class of Hotdoggers.

“Yeah, we learn a lot,” said Troy D’Souza, who, along with his partner, Amanda Boyd, drives the Wienermobile on its Midwest leg.

“We like to call this our rolling PR firm on wheels,” he said. “And there’s a lot more that goes into it: social media, content creation and then also managing a PR firm. It’s quite the experience that you can’t get with such autonomy, and just you and your partner.”

Twelve Hotdoggers drive six Wienermobiles in different regions throughout the U.S.

