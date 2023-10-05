ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Oscar Mike is a non-profit foundation aimed at bettering disabled veterans’ mental health, physical health, and well-being. The organization is welcoming in a new facility hoping to grow its mission.

“We can help in some small way kind of raise the bar for accessibility,” said Noah Currier the President of Oscar Mike. “The biggest firms in the world can implement that in everything that they do. And ultimately, at the end of the day, maybe the world becomes a little more accessible.”

Gensler plus Cushman and Wakefield teamed up with Oscar Mike on the project “Welcome Home.” Included in the facility will be:

100 ACRES Program activities

20,000 SQ FT Adaptive gym

20,000 SQ FT Accessible lodging (48 people)

10,000 SQ FT Dining and recreation area

World`s first wheelchair rugby courts

Off-roading track

Obstacle course

Those with disabilities were able to work right alongside the architectures and designers to best understand what was needed.

“They retrofit all their doors with a handle on the inside. And the reason why is that when you’re done, you’re pushing yourself through a door. You know, all the doors are wide they all have these clearances, but they can’t close the door behind them. So all the doors have this ultimate handle,” said the Principal of the Oscar Mike Project, Brett Taylor who works with Gensler.

“We wanted to redefine what, you know, an ADA facility is there are all these rules and guidelines for simple facilities. But this is a lot different because, you know, it’s a whole facility dedicated to all these heroes and wheelchairs and, you know, just want to make life easier for them,” said Zach Buckel a project manager with Cushman and Wakefield.

There will be the annual Oscar Mike ball held on November 10th. A big fundraiser which hopes to raise money for the project. If interested in helping the non-profit out you can visit their website to learn more.