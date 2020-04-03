OSF conducts drill as surge in COVID-19 patients expected in coming days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saint Anthony Medical Center held a COVID-19 drill on Friday to test the preparation of its staff in the event of a surge of patients.

The hospital is preparing to use a triage tent set up outside its emergency room entrance to assess incoming patients.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms will be evaluated by a team of healthcare workers in the tent, who will decide on the next course of action.

Chief Medical Officer Stephen Bartlett believes the extra space will be needed.

“We’ve been getting between 10 and 15 per day. I think that were gonna see, in the Rockford area, some increase in activity over the next few weeks. And then, God willing, we’re gonna see a tapering down. But I am quite sure that this tent is going to be needed,” Barlett said.

If you think you have COVID-19 but are not experiencing shortness of breath or an abnormally high fever, you can use OSF’s chatbot, “Claire,” and enter your symptoms to determine if you need further testing.

You can find “Claire” by clicking this link and then “Start Coronavirus Screening.”

