OSF deploys workers to administer virtual care to COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF St. Anthony Healthcare is launching a new service to care for patients with coronavirus symptoms from home.
OSF is deploying “Pandemic Health Workers,” who will speak with patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms via a remote call.
According to OSF administrators, if symptoms worsen, PHW’s can monitor patients using telehealth services up to three times a day.
The final option is to bring a patient to the hospital if home care doesn’t work.
The hospital says this is a method to prevent overcrowding at their facilities as they care for infected residents.
