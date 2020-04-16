OSF deploys workers to administer virtual care to COVID-19 patients

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF St. Anthony Healthcare is launching a new service to care for patients with coronavirus symptoms from home.

OSF is deploying “Pandemic Health Workers,” who will speak with patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms via a remote call.

According to OSF administrators, if symptoms worsen, PHW’s can monitor patients using telehealth services up to three times a day.

The final option is to bring a patient to the hospital if home care doesn’t work.

The hospital says this is a method to prevent overcrowding at their facilities as they care for infected residents.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories