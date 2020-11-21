OSF doctors hope to educate terminal patients on end-of-life options

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local health professionals hope to educate patients with a terminal illness on end-of-life options.

Experts at OSF Saint Anthony say hospice is care for patients of all ages with a life-limiting illness and a prognosis of six months or less to live.

Palliative care focuses on providing comfort to patients with serious, chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

Dr. Trent Barnhart says one of the biggest changes to the medical community in recent years has been the way end-of-life situations are being viewed.

“Over the past 15 years it’s become more and more evolved, to where doctors are thinking ‘is this something we really want to offer our patients? Is it really going to be helpful?’ To help patients and families to recognize that just doing more because you can do more doesn’t necessarily help you,” he said.

Barnhart stressed the importance of advanced care planning, meaning making decisions about the health care you would want if you’re facing a medical crisis, before you’re too ill to communicate your wishes.

