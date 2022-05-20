ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Doctors at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center warn mothers against watering down baby formula in an attempt to make it stretch during a nationwide shortage.

Doctors say watering down the formula can alter its chemical composition, making it dangerous.

Some children with certain medical conditions require specific formula, experts said, adding that parents shouldn’t just go and buy whichever formula is available on store shelves.

“We also want you to just get what you need, because ultimately what we’ve seen throughout the pandemic is that a lot of times, stockpiling leads to excess anyway. There are, again, families out there who may need that formula,” said OSF pediatrician, Dr. Terry Ho.

The Abbott Laboratories plant, which was shuttered by the FDA last month, is expected to reopen soon, but doctors say a noticeable supply change could still be months away.