OSF employee celebrates L.A. Rams win

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF employee and L.A. Rams super fan Alex Hamm won two tickets to Sunday’s NFC Championship game in California, and watched her team secure their spot in the Super Bowl.

Hamm is a perinatal educator at OSF Healthcare in Rockford and her husband is a veteran. That caught the eye of the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. She sent them the tickets and thanked the couple for their service. Hamm talked about the experience at the game and how amazing it was.

“Just getting in there and just, it was so….you get goosebumps and it was so cool,” Hamm said. “We got up to our seats, which were amazing. I actually was terrified because they were so steep and we just sat there and took it all in.”

The game was almost as great as the day her daughter was born, according to Hamm.

“It was so much fun, and we just looked at each other and I just started crying,” Hamm said. “I was like, ‘we’re going to the Super Bowl!’ and everyone around us, even the 49ers fans that were next to us gave us a hug, because we ended up making friends with everyone we were near.”

While the Hamms will not be attending the Super Bowl, as tickets are priced at thousands of dollars, they will instead be throwing a small party in their Rams-themed man cave.