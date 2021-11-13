OSF Healthcare helps residents cope with holiday stress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pumpkins have been carved, candy has been collected and the holiday season has officially started.

With the common joy and excitement this time of year brings, experts are also emphasizing the amount of stress and anxiety that could come for many people as well. A study showed that 38% of people said their stress levels increases during the holidays.

An OSF Clinical Social Worker shared how to navigate the stress.

“I think there is a lot of pressure on families, kind of a cultural pressure, to have great holidays and high expectations, and I think that’s overblown,” said Marybeth Evans of OSF Healthcare Little Company of Mary Medical Center. “Simplify the holidays so that everybody can actually enjoy the company of one another, and not worry about the menu or the gifts, and maybe if you really do want to do those things, still find a way to simplify it.”

Evans recommended sitting down and taking a look at what one finds special, or important, about the holidays.