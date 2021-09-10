OSF HealthCare offers mental health help on 9/11 20th anniversary

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) – Many people remember exactly where they were when they heard about the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Even if you were not in New York at the time, this day can elicit an array of negative, difficult to process emotions in people across the country, from sadness, strength and anger to anxiety and fear.

Doctors say those feelings can get stronger when a person rewatches the towers fall, or reads a lot of articles about 9/11.

“People have short-term stress response, or acute stress response, and every time it is replayed, they usually revert back to that same response that they had when the event first occurred,” said Derick Johnson, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in Psychiatry with OSF HealthCare.

If you are struggling with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, know that you are not alone. OSF has plenty of resources for mental health help.