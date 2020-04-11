OSF Healthcare partners with state to expand virtual appointments for people with COVID-19 symptoms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In partnership with the state, OSF Healthcare will launch the ‘Pandemic Health Worker’ program. Workers will be able to digitally connect with clients displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19 and walk them through the quarantine proces.

Health department officials hope the program will reduce patient influx at emergency rooms.

“The PHW program is an extension of OSF Healthcare System’s role in providing compassion and competence in a healthcare crisis,” said John Vozenilek, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Innovation and Digital Health for OSF HealthCare. “Equipped with technology, PHWs will visit care recipients on a daily basis, deliver kits that include essential tools to monitor their health, and follow-up over a 14-day period to ensure no further assistance is needed.”

Pandemic health worker teams will be stationed throughout Illinois, expecting to serve over 8 thousand patients every month.

“We are grateful the state of Illinois saw promise in the multi-pronged, digital response, we developed to manage COVID-19,” said Michelle Conger, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Gabriel for OSF HealthCare. “With an expected increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, we believe the Pandemic Health Worker Program will help alleviate pressure from hospitals, and protect health care workers, and patients, from further spread of the virus.”

A 24/7 nurse triage line at 833-OSF KNOW (833-673-5669) fields calls from across Illinois about the virus.

For more details, explore their website here.

