OSF HealthCare pausing asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare is pausing all COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic and close contact cases.

The pause is due to the rise of COVID-19 infections, primarily among the unvaccinated, according to OSF HealthCare.

“Right now all across the nation, we’re seeing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” said chief operating officer Michael Cruz, MD, FACEP. “We are equipped to handle COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure but our patient volume is currently so great that we need the public’s cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources.”

Cruz noted a variety of options exist for people who seek to travel, return to work or otherwise need to be tested, including community testing sites, at-home kits and retail pharmacy locations. He also stressed that emergency departments at hospitals should be reserved for true medical emergencies and not used as a means to achieve a COVID-19 test result by asymptomatic persons.

OSF said that their locations will continue to serve the needs of persons experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.