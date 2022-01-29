OSF Healthcare says that alcohol use is up due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recent studies showed that alcohol use is up due to the pandemic.

Doctors said that people have found many ways to cope with with the stress over the past two years, including alcohol use. A new study showed that drinking among women, especially younger women, has drastically increased.

“If someone tells me they’re drinking every night of the week, I’m concerned, I don’t like anyone to be that dependent on anything. We need variety to keep us stimulated and balanced, definitely frequency. I look for how much they’re drinking. If it’s a little bit versus I’m finishing the bottle or I don’t know how many or I’m hiding,” said Loni Nolte, behavioral health provider at OSF Healthcare. “Secrets lead to all kinds of other issues. If we’re hiding, we’re not being honest with ourselves or the people who can help us, and that’s important.”

Nolte said that finding a support person helps hold people accountable for their actions.