OSF Healthcare to resume elective surgeries on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As local hospitals begin to resume services that were previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OSF HealthCare issued a statement that stressed their dedication to patient safety.

Beginning Monday, May 11th, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford will resume elective surgeries that were postponed along with new surgeries. The hospital is keeping strict sanitation practices to ensure everyone remains healthy.

“Keeping our patients safe is a number one priority at all times, not just during this pandemic,” said Dr. Shaaban, Trauma Director, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center. “We have protocols in place for cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the hospital. We are the Critical Care experts in the Rockford area and rest assured that we will provide you with the safest and greatest care available.”

Patients coming to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center for a scheduled procedure can expect additional safeguards in place, including getting tested for COVID-19 72-hours prior to the procedure. Officials say that all elective surgery patients will be taken from the registration area and escorted by a nurse to avoid congregate settings in general areas like the lobby.

All healthcare workers are following guidelines provided by U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention for cleaning and disenfecting.

Health experts say that someone is experiencing signs of a heart attack, stroke, or other emergency situation, don’t wait. Immediately call 911 to be treated quickly and to have the best recovery results.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

