ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is here and the staff at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center have taken the time to create some captivating pumpkins to get patients in the spooky season.

The pumpkins were made everything from a gumball machine, a candy apple and even Mother Theresa.

All patients at OSF’s Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care will get to vote for their favorite pumpkin this Halloween season. The cancer center is located within the main hospital campus at 5666 E State Street.