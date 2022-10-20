ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF Healthcare joined nearly 200 hospitals across the country in a national movement against firearms in the possession of children.

The “Doesn’t Kill to Ask” campaign is an effort to create public awareness and education about guns, which have become the leading cause of death in children. Each day, 13 children die from gun-related causes in the U.S., according to Hospitals United.

The campaign includes showing parents how to safely handle guns in the home.

OSF administrators say many of the deaths could be avoided.

“It’s not a political thing. It’s you don’t have them, fine. You do have them, fine. Are they locked up? It’s really education and, so, and if we get that into the mindset that we can talk about these things then it’s not necessarily an initiative, it becomes part of the culture. And then safety becomes part of the culture. And I think that’s what you want to see,” said Trauma Recovery Center Manager, Therasa Yehling.