OSF makes changes to increase mental, physical well being of its workforce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF St. Anthony Medical Center has received accreditation after making improvements to increase the mental and physical well being of its workforce.

The hospital is now a certified “Blue Zone Worksite,” based on a set of criteria that boost mental and physical health.

OSF used those criteria as a guide to improve cafeteria options, walking paths, and encouraged employees to get up and move around every hour or so.

“The mission is caring for our patients with the greatest care and love, but also our mission partners, our staff, and how do we care for them with the greatest care and love? And that is offering some of these healthy options in the work environment,” said OSF President Paula Carynski.

Carynski said the hospital has been in the process of making the improvements over the last three years.