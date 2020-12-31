OSF medical study finds anesthetic to significantly reduce pain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Local medical experts find in a new study that one type of anesthetic, liposomal bupivacaine, can significantly reduce pain in some patients.

Dr. Michael Roh, co-founder of the Rockford Spring Center, and affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Pharmacy, helped conduct the study, using two groups of lumbar spinal fusion patients. The anesthetic had been used in other types of surgeries before, but never for lumbar spinal fusion.

In the study, one group received the anesthetic. Dr. Roh found that it can relieve pain for 36 hours, which he says is critical in helping patients recover faster.

“Patients used significantly less narcotic after surgery,” Dr. Roh said. “That they were able to get up and walk around much sooner after surgery and in the end they went home a day sooner, and in many cases on the same day,”

Dr. Roh adds that some people are a little wary about the up-front is the cost of the anesthetic.

However, in the long run, using liposomal bupivacaine helped save the patients’ money since they had a shorter hospital stay and used less medication.

