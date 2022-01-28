OSF nurse wins trip to NFC Championship game in Los Angeles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF nurse Alex Hamm and her husband, Scott, are longtime Los Angeles Rams fans. She was excited to learn she had been handpicked, by Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, to attend Saturday’s game.

Alex was one of 12,000 entrants in a contest to win a trip to see the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49`ers – and she won.

“I couldn’t breathe, I was like ‘Kelly Stafford sent me tickets! Kelly Stafford picked me!'” Hamm said. “And they were, my one manager was like, ‘I don’t even know what that means!’ And I was like ‘I can’t breathe! We got tickets! If they win this game they go to the SuperBowl!'”

Hamm said Stafford thank the healthcare worker and her husband, who is a veteran, for their service.