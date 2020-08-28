OSF nursing students learn the value of farm safety training

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Experts say even if students don’t end up working in a rural community, learning about farm safety and the best way to provide treatment for any injury, is invaluable.

More than thirty St. Anthony College of Nursing students spent Friday getting hands-on farm safety training.

Professor Dr. Susan Newberg said, “Even though Rockford may not be considered a farming community, it’s the trauma centers, that’s where they are taken. If there’s a grain bin rescue or any major trauma, they need to go to these big trauma centers that are in Rockford and Madison and so forth.”

Students simulated a grain bin rescue and learned about the most common injuries farmers sustain, and how to treat them.

Karen Daub-Larson, an OSF Life Flight nurse, said, “There’s not one farmer that goes on his day who says, ‘I’m going to be unsafe today.’ Accidents are truly just that: they’re an accident.”

The day also included a visit from an OSF Life Flight helicopter. Larson has spent almost three decades as a life flight nurse with OSF. She says the more a nurse knows about the injuries farmers can sustain, the better care they can give.

“As the nurse, when you have a patient in front of you, just to know what’s happened to the patient, mechanism of injury, and what accident happened and what could be going on with their body, what systems are involved with that mechanism of injury?” she said.

Because they operate heavy duty equipment, farming injuries can be complicated for health care providers.

“On a tractor rollover, there could be multiple systems of somebody’s body involved,” Daub-Larson said. “From a head injury, to orthopedic spinal cord injury, to internal crush injuries for hemorrhage and stuff. If you have a better understanding of what happened to the patient, you might have a better understanding of how to take care of that patient.”

The Winnebago, Stephenson, and Rock County farm bureaus donated money to help put on the training.

