OSF receives donation of 750 face shields for medical workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Healthcare providers at St. Anthony Medical Center received a donation of 750 face shields Friday afternoon, from the Rotary Club of Rockford.
Foundation Chair Kathy Kwiat-Hess says making the shields is the least they can do for those working closest to the coronavirus.
“This is one small thing we feel like we can do. We can’t be on the front lines doing the work that we all do, and honestly they are heroes every single one of them,” Kwiat-Hess said.
OSF administrators say similar donations have allowed the hospital to stay ahead of personal protective equipment (PPE) equipment shortages.
