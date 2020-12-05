OSF receives greenlight to give new treatment to COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A cutting-edge, lab-manufactured antibody treatment has been approved for treating COVID-19 patients in Rockford.

According to doctors at OSF Saint Anthony, the monoclonal immunotherapy infusion has been approved for high-risk, adult COVID patients with moderate symptoms.

Medical experts say the treatment is most effective when administered within the first 10 days of symptoms.

“We can’t afford for our hospitals to fill up with COVID because then we can’t take care of other people,” said OSF’s vice president of physician services, Mark Meeker. “I am really hopeful that this antibody indeed lowers the progression of disease in this high risk population so we can keep our hospitals out of full capacity.”

Physicians say the infusion has not been approved for hospitalized COVID patients.

MORE HEADLINES: