OSF requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) – All Mission Partners (employees) of OSF Healthcare will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September of 2021, including those who work at St. Anthony in Rockford.

The healthcare system made the announcement Wednesday.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” said Mike Cruz, M.D., chief operating officer, OSF HealthCare. “As health care providers, it is our ethical obligation to be vigilant about the safety of our patients. Vaccinations are credited with the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across the country and throughout our Ministry, and we firmly believe that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to keep our patients and Mission Partners safe.”

This decision is consistent with existing OSF vaccination policies that require Mission Partners to get a flu shot every year and stay current with other vaccinations like measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough.

Exemptions are available for religious conscience or medical reasons and must be formally requested, documented and approved. Any Mission Partner who does not qualify for an exemption and who chooses not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may be subject to our disciplinary processes which could result in loss of employment.