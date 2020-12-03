OSF say reducing staff due to pandemic putting pressure on employees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF Health Care administrators say the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting its employees to report significantly higher levels of depression, anxiety, and concerns about their health.

Administrators say reduced staffing, because of a surge in community spread of the virus, has put added pressure on many employees.

Behavioral Health Specialist Dr. Sam Sears says the need to make sure healthcare workers are physically and mentally fit is a big part of their job.

“It really is an ethical directive at the end of the day, for people to take care of themselves when they are caring for others. Because, otherwise, they’re not going to be able to sustain that; keep that up to sustain the level of care that others need,” Sears said.

Sears added that OSF and other healthcare systems offer online behavioral tools to help employees navigate difficult times.

MORE HEADLINES: