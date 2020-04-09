OSF St. Anthony continues Holy Week tradition of giving shoes to the homeless

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing OSF’s annual Holy Week tradition of handing out shoes to the homeless to make changes.

For the last two years, OSF St. Anthony’s Podiatry Resident Program has teamed up with Carpenter’s Place Outreach Center, at 1149 Railroad Ave, to wash and treat the feet of the homeless, in addition to handing out the free shoes.

Because of the outbreak, the foot care portion of the event has been scrapped. Event organizers say shoes are still being donated to Carpenter’s Place and the Veteran’s Drop-in Center, at 1539 S 4th St.

“The guests at Carpenter’s Place, they spend a lot of time walking and getting to where they need to go by walking, so new shoes are really critical for them, especially when the seasons are changing,” said OSF St. Anthony resident Brittany Wojnicki.

Carpenter’s Place says it is not taking other donations from the public right now.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

