OSF St. Anthony employees Karl and Brenda Meintz retire after 50 years of service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF St. Anthony Hospital said goodbye Wednesday to a pair of employees who have helped keep the hospital running for over half a century.

Karl and Brenda Meintz are retiring. Brenda spend 40 years as a nurse, while Karl spent over 20 in the maintenance department.

Both the Meintz’s say they’re going to miss seeing the people they’ve worked along side over the years.

“The one thing that really moves me the most about it all is, they never really leave you. I mean, they come back and many of them came in here today to say ‘thank you,’ and they won’t forget us. It makes us feel real special,” they said.

Not only was it his retirement party: today was Karl’s birthday!

