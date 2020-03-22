OSF St. Anthony Medical Center announces no visitor policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance to the governor’s declaration to stay at home, the hospital announced that they will not be allowing visitors into the building.

The restrictions will take effect Sunday at 6 p.m.

Exceptions include one visitor allowed for surgical patients, one visitor allowed for childbirth, special considerations for end-of-life situations, and one designated healthcare decision maker for patients unable to make decisions for themselves.

Hospital officials also note that none of the exceptions will be made to anyone who is showing acute respiratory symptoms.

The new guidelines aim to protect the well being of all patience and care providers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

