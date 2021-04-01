OSF staff wash feet of Rockford homeless for Holy Thursday act of service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s homeless community received a special treat Thursday as OSF St. Anthony staff spent the day washing feet and trimming nails at Carpenter’s Place.

For the annual Foot Care Event, about 30 homeless guests had their feet washed and nails trimmed by the healthcare system’s podiatry residents at the outreach center, located at 1149 Railroad Ave.

They were also given a pair of socks and shoes. Over $5,000 in donations were raised for the event.

“A lot of people aren’t necessarily getting the care that they would otherwise get, just because they’re being discouraged from entering different buildings, and you don’t get that much one-on-one contact with them. So, having something that’s kind of a beacon for people to go towards is just really nice opportunity for them,” said 2nd year podiatry resident, Ashley Smith.

This was the first year the hospital held a foot care event since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event takes place annually on Holy Thursday before Easter as St. Anthony’s marks Jesus’ final act of service for his Disciples, following the Passover meal, according to the Bible.

In Catholicism, the foot washing ceremony is a call for the faithful to willingly serve others.