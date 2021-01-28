OSF to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to some patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare said Thursday that it is preparing to offer coronavirus vaccinations to eligible patients.

The healthcare system said it expected to receive a limited number of doses this week, and will begin with patients 65 and older, who are at the highest risk of contracting and developing complications from COVID-19.

Patients who meet the age requirement with multiple chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, chronic pulmonary disease and diabetes, to name a few, will be among the first contacted.

“We are pleased that we are closer to being able to offer the vaccine to members of communities we serve,” said Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Overton.

“When we are able to vaccinate patients, we will reach out to them using OSF MyChart or phone based on the contact information we have for them,” she said.

Instead of calling, the public is asked to go to osfhealthcare.org/vaccine for updates.