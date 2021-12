DES PLAINES, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of Catholics celebrated “Our Lady of Guadalupe Day” across the world on Sunday.

The annual celebration at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1170 N River Rd, in Des Plaines was underway Sunday. Fireworks and music filled the air Saturday night as thousands of pilgrims gathered at the shrine to pay tribute to the Virgin Mary.

Prayers lasted all night, culminating in a midnight mass, and the celebration carried over into Sunday morning.