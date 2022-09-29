ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they recovered a handgun, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana after pursuing an ATV driver who fled through multiple yards and almost hit a woman during a police chase.

According to police, on Wednesday, September 21st, officers attempted to stop 39-year-old Michael Hodges, who was operating a 3-wheeled motorcycle, in a driveway in the 2300 block of Auburn Street. But, Hodges reportedly fled through various yards, narrowly missing a woman on the sidewalk, before he lost control, hit a utility pole, and was thrown from the vehicle.

He suffered serious injuries, police said, and he was taken to a local hospital. On September 23rd, he was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Police said during the investigation, they found a loaded handgun with a laser sight, another loaded handgun, and a magazine containing 29 rounds, in addition to 33 grams of cannabis; 1,196 grams of cocaine; 198 grams of heroin; 87 grams of mixed cocaine and heroin; and $1,000 in cash.

Hodges was charged with Armed Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Fleeing to Elude, and various traffic offenses.

He has since been released on bond, police said.