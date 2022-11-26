ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” turned dark Saturday night as the power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m.

A transformer reportedly blew, and power lines were down on the street near Madison and Market. ComEd was working on the lines on the scene. It was reportedly caused by a single mylar balloon that made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, according to ComEd external affairs manager George Gaulrapp

Because of “Stroll on State,” there were luckily a lot of extra lights out on the streets, which stayed on. Many businesses did lose power, however.

“I appreciate the immediate response provided by ComEd and the City of Rockford fire and police departments,” said John Groh, president/CEO of Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and producer of Stroll on State. “They ensured the safety of our guests and the ability for Stroll to continue.”