ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christopher Outlaw, 37, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison as part of a plea deal in a 2022 shooting.

According to police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive around 11:35 p.m. on November 8th, 2022, and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was able to identify Outlaw as his assailant, police said.

Outlaw was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Resisting a Police Officer, and Criminal Damage to Property.

In court today, Outlaw pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and the other charges against him were dismissed.

His sentence includes credit for the 22 days he served in jail following his arrest.

Outlaw has agreed to turn himself into the Winnebago County Jail to begin his sentencing, according to court records.