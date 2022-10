(WTVO) — Over one million Illinois residents have received the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines.

The two booster shots are for people 5-years-old and up. More than 200,000 shots were administered in Illinois in the last week. The updated vaccines offer added protection against the now dominant strains of the omicron variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 26 Illinois counties are now at an elevated level for COVID-19, up from 16 counties a week ago.