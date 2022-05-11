BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The 6th Annual “Build-A-Bike” event returned to the stateline, and over 100 local kids were handed out a bike on Wednesday.

Hamblock Ford Lincoln in Belvidere hosted the event. It was the largest “Build-A-Bike” yet, with 120 bicycles handed out. Businesses from all over the stateline donated the bikes for the event. The children who received the bikes were pre-chosen by local elementary schools.

The goal of Wednesday’s event was to give an opportunity to children to stay active and feel the freedom of biking.

“The thing about getting a bike is it’s more than just a bike, it’s responsibility, it’s freedom to ride around on your bike and see your friends,” said Joe Hamblock, dealer principal at Hamblock Ford Lincoln. “So, it’s more than just a single bike, there’s a lot more to it than that.”

The kids who received a bike also got a helmet, locks and lights to keep them safe.