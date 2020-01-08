Over $10k in electronics, construction equipment stolen in Freeport home burglary

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Over $10,000 worth of electronics and construction supplies were stolen from a Freeport home, police said Wednesday.

The homeowner told police that someone had broken in through the back door of her house on West Pleasant and Broadway, sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

She said $4,500 in jewelry was stolen, as well as several TVs, chairs, and new toilets, sinks and showers.

Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to call Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS-NOW.

