Over 125 students and staff at Northern Illinois University test positive for COVID-19

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — As of Wednesday, 124 students and 2 staff at Northern Illinois University have COVID-19 infections.

Since mid-August, nearly 160 people at NIU have caught the novel coronavirus. Thirty-two have since made full recoveries, the school reported.

Right now, NIU is not considering completely switching to virtual learning.

Bradley University just implemented a two-week quarantine of its entire student body after confirming about four dozen cases, with 500 more in quarantine. Bradley has shifted to 100% remote learning as a response.

Bradley’s quarantine ends September 23rd at 7 a.m. Students caught violating the order will face disciplinary action.

