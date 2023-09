CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — As more and more migrants move into Illinois, new numbers of just how many have arrived in Chicago since the crisis began have been revealed.

More than 13,500 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022, according to the City. There were 6,932 living in city shelters as of Monday.

Another 1,912 are awaiting placement, with most of them staying at Chicago Police stations.

More than 400 are staying at O’Hare International Airport.