ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 150 bicyclists from all over the world, as well as locally, were in Rockford on Sunday for a race through Winnebago County.

The world-renowned “Gran Fondo New York Cycling Marathon” was held Sunday morning. The 60- and 100-mile races began at the Venetian Club, with food and live music after.

Competitors represent 20 countries and range in age from 18-80 years old.

“We are more than excited to have people here this year, and I think it’s a great way, we have people from all over the world here; Poland, Brazil, Lima, Peru,” said John Gasparini, president of The Venetian Club. “So, high-class, high-quality bike racers from all over the world.”

Rockford is one of five cities in the United States to host the event this year.