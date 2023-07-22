MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 150 people rode through Winnebago and Ogle Counties on Saturday to support law enforcement.

The “Back the Blue Motorcycle Ride” kicked off Saturday morning at Crazy Times Pub & Grub, 1520 Glen Forest Drive, in Machesney Park.

Motorcyclists enjoyed a 100-mile escorted ride with designated stops, all to show appreciation to men and women in uniform.

“Motorcyclists are a community of very giving people, they want to support stuff, they want to be seen,” said John Eau Claire, president of Steel Pigs Motorcycle Club. “This gives us, as a motorcyclist, as a former police officer, a chance to come out, show our support, and just be part of something a little bigger than yourself.”

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana was part of the festivities, he says events like this are important for both officers and civilians.

“I like to get the law enforcement involved in every community, I think it does build morale, 100 percent,” said Caruana. “The officers and deputies know that the public is behind them and they’re going to support them because they want to back the blue, they want us to do the right things, they want us to do good, morale, ethical law enforcement.”

The rally ended back at Crazy Times for food and other fun.