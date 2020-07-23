Over 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Illinois Thursday, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Douglas County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 2 males 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 166,925 cases, including 7,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,706 specimens for a total of 2,388,193. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16 –July 22 is 3.4%. As of last night, 1,473 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

