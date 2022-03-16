ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a special day Wednesday for over 200 people and their families.

They were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Wednesday morning. They came from 48 different countries and have spent years working to obtain the status of a U.S. citizen. Some have lived here for years.

They had to take an exam that the Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Rockford said many people born here could have difficulties passing. She said that these people have looked forward to this moment for a very long time.

“They have strong feelings for their native lands of course, they often have family and friends back there, but they’re really hoping for a happy and productive life in the United States, and it’s it’s a very moving moment, a moving ceremony and moving event for all of them,” said Northern District of Illinois Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.

The Chief Judge went on to say that the Coronado was the perfect location for the ceremony, saying that it has hosted events from all over the world and symbolizes the roots to the local community.