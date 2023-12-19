CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Lottery is urging anyone who bought a lottery ticket in the past to check and see if they’re a winner of an unclaimed prize.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over $4.3 million of Lucky Day Lotto and Powerball prizes have been unclaimed, and two are set to expire in the first half of 2024.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $225,000 that was purchased at a Mobil on St. Charles Road in Bellwood in April.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket valued at $450,000 that was purchased at Kostner Korner on West Howard in Skokie in June.

The lotto says there are nine 2023 prizes unclaimed.

Winners have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

A full list of unclaimed prizes can be found here.