BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Community members stepped up in a big way for a Belvidere man killed during Friday’s storms.

Fred Livingston Jr., 51, was at the Apollo Theatre with his son for the lineup of concerts. A tornado ripped through Downtown Belvidere just before 8 p.m., collapsing the historic theatre’s roof and trapping people below.

Livingston died in the collapse, while more than 40 others were hurt.

People raised more than $41,000 in two days for a GoFundMe for Livingston’s family.