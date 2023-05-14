WORTH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 600 catalytic converters were found at an Illinois man’s residence last Sunday, leading to his arrest.

Police responded to an alarm at a home in the 6000 block of Worth Township’s 128th Place, according to WFLD. They walked around to the back of the property after no one responded to a knock on the door.

That is when they saw 612 converters in a metal crate, with others stacked up along a fence, of all different shapes and sizes.

Illinois currently ranks as having the third-highest number of catalytic converter thefts in the nation.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday, which is belongs to Ramsy Sandoka, 40. He owns a towing company, but officials said that he did not have a license to possess, buy, sell or recycle catalytic converters.

Sandoka was arrested and charged with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Keep Recyclable Purchase Records and Selling/Purchasing Catalytic Converters and Violation of Recycle Metal Law.