Over 7,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois on New Year’s Day, including 157 deaths

Health officials reported over 7,000 cases of coronavirus in Illinois on the first day of 2021. This includes 157 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,201 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus Friday.

Currently, state health officials are reporting a total of 970,590 cases, including 16,647 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 97,222 specimens for a total 13,374,665.

As of last night, 4,093 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 25 – December 31, 2020 is 8.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 25 – December 31, 2020 is 9.5%.

On Thursday IDPH released a statement that said there has been no known cases in of the new variant of the virus in the state of Illinois

“As more information is learned, IDPH will provide updates and notify the public if/when the variant is detected in Illinois. Illinois is increasing its surveillance for the variant by performing genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens that have been collected,” the statement said.

